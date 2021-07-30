Avison Young Report: Office leasing activity throughout H1 2021 has increased by 17% compared to 2020, amounting to over 130,000 sq. m



The office supply is expected to exceed 200,000 sq. m in H2 2021 Office leasing activity throughout H1 2021 has amounted to over 130,000 sq. m, a 17% increase compared to the same period of 2020. Relocations and new business operations represented 61%, according to the ‘Bucharest office market (...)