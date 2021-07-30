CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries; Greece, Ireland, Monaco enter red zone

CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries; Greece, Ireland, Monaco enter red zone. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Thursday adopted Decision No 52 on updating the list of countries/territories with high epidemiological risk, with Greece, Ireland, Monaco entering the red zone, and France, Belgium, Israel, the USA, Iceland and Honduras entering the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]