 
Romaniapress.com

July 30, 2021

Declic Community, criminal complaint at DNA against PM Florin Citu: We expected prosecutors to address this, it is sad
Jul 30, 2021

Declic Community, criminal complaint at DNA against PM Florin Citu: We expected prosecutors to address this, it is sad.

The representatives of Declic Community submitted, on Friday, to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), a criminal complaint against Prime Minister Florin Citu and the former state councilor Mioara Costin, regarding the surfacing of a "document" with the Government's header, which refers to the PM strategy for the PNL's (National Liberal Party) internal elections. "We came here to submit a denouncement for the crime of abuse of office, regarding the fact that madam state councilor Mioara Costin broke her work attributions which fall under Article 436 of the Administrative Code (...). Starting with 2019, we have this express interdiction in the Administrative Code, which states in black and white that a public clerk, while exercising his/her work attributes, cannot be involved in the political battle. He/she can do it on his/her own time, but not through acts of work (...) We have a document, which until this time, nobody has taken responsibility for. Because nobody addressed this, the members of the Declic Community took responsibility for this action. It will be established how the document originates from the Government, just as it seems to be so far, and how was madam councilor hired, based on criteria which are in regards to exercising the position of state councilor," an attorney who represents the Declic Community said. The attorney specified that the criminal accusation also includes Florin Citu, for instigating to abuse of office, because he is the only one who took advantage of that document. A representative of the Declic Community declared that it is sad that prosecutors have not addressed this case and it was necessary for the citizens to do so. Mioara Costin was released from her position last week, upon request, from the position of state councilor within the Chancellery of the PM. Her leaving comes after a "document" surfaced in the media with the Government's header, where the signature of Mioara Costin appears, and which would refer to the Prime Minister's strategy for the PNL's internal elections. Asked about this topic, during a press conference, PM Florin Citu explained: "I, from my position of PM, can only comment on official documents. (...) Never has such a document been registered or presented to me at any point."AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BCR releases H1 2021 financial results: Consistent financing for the real economy, followed by further digital progress Open for impactful business: The stock of net customer loans granted by Banca Comercială Romana (BCR) advanced by 10.7% year-on-year as of 30 June 2021 New loans in local currency of RON 4.2 billion granted in H1 2021 for households (mortgage and unsecured consumer) and micro-businesses 1 in 6 (...)

Banca Transilvania Plans to Pay RON500M Cash Dividends from 2019 and 2020 Profits Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) on Friday evening notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of its plans to distribute cash dividends from 2020 profit and net profit reserves of 2019.

Impact Developer & Contractor gets top score in ARIR (re)assessment for investor communications Impact Developer & Contractor has obtained the maximum score (10) for its investor communications, according to the VEKTOR indicator published by ARIR (The Romanian Investor Relations Association). The review was conducted at company’s request. VEKTOR is the investor relations indicator for (...)

eBay: The most expensive Olympic-related item purchased by Romanians is an Adidas TISA jacket The stamps dedicated to Sydney 2000 Olympics are the most popular Olympic-related items on eBay among Romanians Sydney 2000 Summer Olympics accounts for the biggest increase in Romanian buyers’ interest – the number of related items bought has risen by 300% in the first half of 2021, compared (...)

Coface analysis: Is the electric vehicle metals boom sustainable? The metals used in electric vehicles, such as lithium, cobalt and copper, are at the heart of the revolution currently taking place in the automotive industry. Strict regulations, government support programmes, and the increased use of electric vehicles in certain regions are all strongly (...)

eToro : Retail investors see inflation as biggest threat to their portfolios Increased retail demand for precious metals, energy and real estate to counter threat Majority (53%) think their investments will get better over the next 12 months Retail investors believe rising inflation is currently the biggest threat to their portfolios, new research from multi-asset (...)

Finance Ministry: General consolidated budget records 1.68pct deficit in Q2 2021 The general consolidated budget recorded a deficit of 19.17 billion lei (1.68pct of GDP) in the second quarter of this year, by 10.74 billion lei below the level forecast for the reference period of 29.91 billion lei (2.08pct of GDP), according to a report published on Friday by the Ministry... (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |