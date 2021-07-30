Three deaths reported by INSP in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,278

Three deaths reported by INSP in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,278. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday that three deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours. The people who died - one man and two women - were admitted to hospitals in Mures and Sibiu, one in the 70-79 years old and two in the 80+ years old categories. Two of the deaths are prior to the above mentioned range and have been entered into the database, at the request of the Ministry of Public Health, following the checks carried out. The two deaths took place in June 2021, in the County of Mures. All three patients had comorbidities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, as many as 34,278 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]