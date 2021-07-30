One United Properties Holders Summoned To Approve Distribution Of Dividends, Share Capital Increase

One United Properties Holders Summoned To Approve Distribution Of Dividends, Share Capital Increase. Romanian real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) is summoning its shareholders for September 10 to approve the distribution of dividends in the total amount RON25 million or RON32.5 million from profits left undistributed in the previous (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]