 
Romaniapress.com

July 30, 2021

Deputy PM Kelemen: Gov't committed to securing, seeking funds for all development projects
Jul 30, 2021

Deputy PM Kelemen: Gov't committed to securing, seeking funds for all development projects.

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor national leader of the Hungarian Democratic of Union of Romania (UDMR) told the inauguration on Friday of an Olympic swimming pool in Targu Mures that the Government is committed to providing and seeking financial resources for all development projects. Kelemen pointed out that working under his coordination there is also an inter-ministerial group for the drawing up of Romania's sports strategy, which could be adopted next year and on the basis of which numerous investment projects will be started. "This government has been committed, from the very beginning, to providing and seeking financial resources for all development projects, for every community, for every region of the country, because a government does its job only if it serves the interests of the communities, if it develops and improves living conditions, if it opens up new perspectives for each person, family and community. We are seriously committed, hopefully exemplarily so, to this project and so that every day, every week, we may bring new projects, open up new ways for investment. It is a great honour that I coordinate two inter-ministerial groups: the inter-ministerial group to prepare Romania's sports strategy for the next 10-12 years, and in a few months' time we will be ready for the first stage. Early next year, somewhere in the spring of next year, the strategy will be approved at a government meeting," said Kelemen. He added that the new strategy for sports will also entail the development of an infrastructure so that there is a possibility for high-performance athletes, for children, to have an opportunity to do all the desired sports. He pointed out that the second inter-ministerial group he coordinates is for education and safe and sound schools. On Friday, the Ministry of Development handed over the new Olympic pool to the City Sports Club of Targu Mures, which is about to start procedures for hiring staff and for getting all the necessary authorisations for its operation. The compound comprises two pools, one for competition and one for warming up, with the main pool being the widest in Romania fitted with special technology. The Olympic compound cost 24.5 million lei to build. It was funded by the National Investment Company. It has 800 seats in the stands and can host international swimming and waterpolo competitions. The initial project was launched in 2008, with the tender won in 2010, but the investment was not carried out due to lack of funds. Funding for this project was approved in 2018, and a year later works on it started. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dorina Matis, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BCR releases H1 2021 financial results: Consistent financing for the real economy, followed by further digital progress Open for impactful business: The stock of net customer loans granted by Banca Comercială Romana (BCR) advanced by 10.7% year-on-year as of 30 June 2021 New loans in local currency of RON 4.2 billion granted in H1 2021 for households (mortgage and unsecured consumer) and micro-businesses 1 in 6 (...)

Banca Transilvania Plans to Pay RON500M Cash Dividends from 2019 and 2020 Profits Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) on Friday evening notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of its plans to distribute cash dividends from 2020 profit and net profit reserves of 2019.

Impact Developer & Contractor gets top score in ARIR (re)assessment for investor communications Impact Developer & Contractor has obtained the maximum score (10) for its investor communications, according to the VEKTOR indicator published by ARIR (The Romanian Investor Relations Association). The review was conducted at company’s request. VEKTOR is the investor relations indicator for (...)

eBay: The most expensive Olympic-related item purchased by Romanians is an Adidas TISA jacket The stamps dedicated to Sydney 2000 Olympics are the most popular Olympic-related items on eBay among Romanians Sydney 2000 Summer Olympics accounts for the biggest increase in Romanian buyers’ interest – the number of related items bought has risen by 300% in the first half of 2021, compared (...)

Coface analysis: Is the electric vehicle metals boom sustainable? The metals used in electric vehicles, such as lithium, cobalt and copper, are at the heart of the revolution currently taking place in the automotive industry. Strict regulations, government support programmes, and the increased use of electric vehicles in certain regions are all strongly (...)

eToro : Retail investors see inflation as biggest threat to their portfolios Increased retail demand for precious metals, energy and real estate to counter threat Majority (53%) think their investments will get better over the next 12 months Retail investors believe rising inflation is currently the biggest threat to their portfolios, new research from multi-asset (...)

Finance Ministry: General consolidated budget records 1.68pct deficit in Q2 2021 The general consolidated budget recorded a deficit of 19.17 billion lei (1.68pct of GDP) in the second quarter of this year, by 10.74 billion lei below the level forecast for the reference period of 29.91 billion lei (2.08pct of GDP), according to a report published on Friday by the Ministry... (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |