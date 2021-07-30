Capital Prefect: Approx. 750,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bucharest

Capital Prefect: Approx. 750,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bucharest. Approximately 750,000 persons are vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bucharest, Capital Prefect Alin Stoica said on Friday. He pointed out in a statement to the press that about 750,000 vaccinated persons out of a statistical total of 2,205,000 means round 30 percent of the resident population. Alin Stoica estimated that the fourth wave of the pandemic would be that of unvaccinated people and that, in Bucharest, apart from those who got immunised, there were also people having cured from the disease. "This means we are probably at more than half of immune population, it is insufficient to ensure collective immunity. We have seen that not even 80% vaccinated people ensures immunity necessarily, however it ensures the fact that there would not be pressure on hospitals, if we reach a high enough vaccination rate and of course the mortality rate will be a lot lower," the Capital Prefect also said. He voiced hope that there would be created an application helping to verify the authenticity of the vaccination certificates, meant for law enforcement officers as well as for economic agents. The vaccination rate against COVID-19 among doctors in Bucharest, according to the Prefect, is quite high, namely 90%, nonetheless, among the rest of the healthcare staff it is lower, round 60%, as such immunisation must be focused on this segment. Alin Stoica said that, from among the unvaccinated people who answered to a ASSMB survey, about 7% are doctors, the rest auxiliary staff. The main conclusion is that the auxiliary personnel is not informed enough. The vaccination rate among teachers in Bucharest is round 60%. "We hope it is increasing, the data is a bit outdated," Alin Stoica added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]