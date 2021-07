eToro : Retail investors see inflation as biggest threat to their portfolios

eToro : Retail investors see inflation as biggest threat to their portfolios. Increased retail demand for precious metals, energy and real estate to counter threat Majority (53%) think their investments will get better over the next 12 months Retail investors believe rising inflation is currently the biggest threat to their portfolios, new research from multi-asset (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]