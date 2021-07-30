Finance Ministry: General consolidated budget records 1.68pct deficit in Q2 2021

Finance Ministry: General consolidated budget records 1.68pct deficit in Q2 2021. The general consolidated budget recorded a deficit of 19.17 billion lei (1.68pct of GDP) in the second quarter of this year, by 10.74 billion lei below the level forecast for the reference period of 29.91 billion lei (2.08pct of GDP), according to a report published on Friday by the Ministry... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]