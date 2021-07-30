U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Huff, Charge d’affaires Muniz visit Cernavoda NPP to kick off bilateral engagements associated with the recent promulgation of the intergovernmental agreement



On July 30, 2021, Acting Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy, Dr. Kathryn Huff, and Charge d’affaires David Muniz visited the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant. According to a press statement released by the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, the visit was meant to “kick (...)