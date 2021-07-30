Declic Community files criminal complaint at DNA against PM Citu: It is sad that prosecutors have not addressed this case and it was necessary for the citizens to do so



The representatives of Declic Community submitted, on Friday, to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), a criminal complaint against Prime Minister Florin Citu and the former state councilor Mioara Costin, regarding the surfacing of a “document” with the Government’s header, which refers (...)