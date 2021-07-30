 
Romaniapress.com

July 30, 2021

CNCAV: Young people between 12 and 17 years old to be vaccinated with Spikewax starting Aug 1
Jul 30, 2021

CNCAV: Young people between 12 and 17 years old to be vaccinated with Spikewax starting Aug 1.

As of August 1, the programming platform for immunisation against COVID-19 will allow young people aged between 12 and 17 to register for vaccination with the serum produced by Moderna - Spikevax. The immunisation campaign among teenagers comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended, on July 23, the extension of the indication of the Spikevax/Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 for the age category 12 to 17 years, states CNCAV, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday. The recommended vaccination schedule consists of two doses every 28 days. The registration of minors in the electronic platform will be possible through the accounts of parents, guardians or legal relatives. As of August 2, vaccination of children can be done without prior appointment on the platform, by direct presentation in immunisation centres, at the doctors' offices where this type of vaccine is administered or at marathon events, drive-trough organised at national level. Vaccination is free and voluntary, and to facilitate the immunisation process, both the triage questionnaire and the informed consent form by which they express their consent can be downloaded from the ROVACCINATION website. The document can be signed by one of the parents, the guardian or the legal representative, and in the vaccination centre the adults will present valid identity documents attesting their quality (CI, passport, for adults and the birth certificate, in case of those who do not have turned 14). AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BCR releases H1 2021 financial results: Consistent financing for the real economy, followed by further digital progress Open for impactful business: The stock of net customer loans granted by Banca Comercială Romana (BCR) advanced by 10.7% year-on-year as of 30 June 2021 New loans in local currency of RON 4.2 billion granted in H1 2021 for households (mortgage and unsecured consumer) and micro-businesses 1 in 6 (...)

Banca Transilvania Plans to Pay RON500M Cash Dividends from 2019 and 2020 Profits Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) on Friday evening notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of its plans to distribute cash dividends from 2020 profit and net profit reserves of 2019.

Impact Developer & Contractor gets top score in ARIR (re)assessment for investor communications Impact Developer & Contractor has obtained the maximum score (10) for its investor communications, according to the VEKTOR indicator published by ARIR (The Romanian Investor Relations Association). The review was conducted at company’s request. VEKTOR is the investor relations indicator for (...)

eBay: The most expensive Olympic-related item purchased by Romanians is an Adidas TISA jacket The stamps dedicated to Sydney 2000 Olympics are the most popular Olympic-related items on eBay among Romanians Sydney 2000 Summer Olympics accounts for the biggest increase in Romanian buyers’ interest – the number of related items bought has risen by 300% in the first half of 2021, compared (...)

Coface analysis: Is the electric vehicle metals boom sustainable? The metals used in electric vehicles, such as lithium, cobalt and copper, are at the heart of the revolution currently taking place in the automotive industry. Strict regulations, government support programmes, and the increased use of electric vehicles in certain regions are all strongly (...)

eToro : Retail investors see inflation as biggest threat to their portfolios Increased retail demand for precious metals, energy and real estate to counter threat Majority (53%) think their investments will get better over the next 12 months Retail investors believe rising inflation is currently the biggest threat to their portfolios, new research from multi-asset (...)

Finance Ministry: General consolidated budget records 1.68pct deficit in Q2 2021 The general consolidated budget recorded a deficit of 19.17 billion lei (1.68pct of GDP) in the second quarter of this year, by 10.74 billion lei below the level forecast for the reference period of 29.91 billion lei (2.08pct of GDP), according to a report published on Friday by the Ministry... (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |