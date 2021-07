OMV CEO Alfred Stern Appointed President of OMV Petrom

OMV CEO Alfred Stern Appointed President of OMV Petrom. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange by capitalization on Friday announced it appointed Alfred Stern, the new chief executive officer of Austria’s OMV group, president of Petrom. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]