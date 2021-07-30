BCR releases H1 2021 financial results: Consistent financing for the real economy, followed by further digital progress



BCR releases H1 2021 financial results: Consistent financing for the real economy, followed by further digital progress.

Open for impactful business: The stock of net customer loans granted by Banca Comercială Romana (BCR) advanced by 10.7% year-on-year as of 30 June 2021 New loans in local currency of RON 4.2 billion granted in H1 2021 for households (mortgage and unsecured consumer) and micro-businesses 1 in 6 (...)