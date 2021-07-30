Impact Developer & Contractor gets top score in ARIR (re)assessment for investor communications

Impact Developer & Contractor gets top score in ARIR (re)assessment for investor communications. Impact Developer & Contractor has obtained the maximum score (10) for its investor communications, according to the VEKTOR indicator published by ARIR (The Romanian Investor Relations Association). The review was conducted at company’s request. VEKTOR is the investor relations indicator for (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]