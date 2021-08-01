Bittnet Group calls shareholders to approve new M&A transactions up to 200 million lei
Aug 1, 2021
Bittnet Group calls shareholders to approve new M&A transactions up to 200 million lei.
Bittnet (BNET), a group of IT companies listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces the new round of M&A transactions that will consolidate the Group’s position in the training, cybersecurity and software development markets. The company convenes shareholders for (...)
