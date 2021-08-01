 
Romaniapress.com

August 1, 2021

Salvamont Romania celebrates 52 years of activity. President Iohannis: Mountain rescuers risk their life every day; let’s be responsible in our journeys
Aug 1, 2021

Salvamont Romania celebrates 52 years of activity. President Iohannis: Mountain rescuers risk their life every day; let’s be responsible in our journeys.

The National Association of Mountain Rescuers in Romania (Salvamont Romania), the only mountain rescue service in our country, marks 52 years of activity under the name of Mountain Rescue and 117 years since the certification of the first organized mountain rescue structures. The day chosen for (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis at the "Haferland Week" Festival: The close connection between the Saxons and Romanians is an example of peaceful coexistence The close connection between the Saxons and Romanians, built over time, is an example of peaceful coexistence based on respect for the culture and traditions specific to both parties and has contributed to the development and consolidation of the bilateral relationship between Romania and (...)

MAE: Conditions for entry in Germany - revised, in the context of COVID-19 pandemic The German authorities have revised the conditions for entry into the Federal Republic of Germany in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that, starting on Sunday, all persons at least 12 years old must present, at the entrance on the territory of this country, the proof of vaccination (...)

President Iohannis: Close connection between Saxons, Romanians - an example of peaceful coexistence The close connection between the Saxons and Romanians, built over time, is an example of peaceful coexistence based on respect for the culture and traditions specific to both parties and has contributed to the development and consolidation of the bilateral relationship between Romania and (...)

Bittnet Group calls shareholders to approve new M&A transactions up to 200 million lei Bittnet (BNET), a group of IT companies listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces the new round of M&A transactions that will consolidate the Group’s position in the training, cybersecurity and software development markets. The company convenes shareholders for (...)

Heat wave and severe thermal discomfort alerts continue on Monday The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Orange alert of persistent heat wave and particularly severe thermal discomfort, valid, on Monday, in 16 counties and the municipality of Bucharest, and a Code Yellow warning, valid in eight counties, Agerpres informs. According (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 152 following 21.900 tests performed nationwide in past 24 hours A number of 152 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with almost 21,900 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Sunday, 1,083,341 cases of people (...)

ANM: Heat wave and thermal discomfort alerts continue on Monday The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Orange alert of persistent heat wave and particularly severe thermal discomfort, valid, on Monday, in 16 counties and the municipality of Bucharest, and a Code Yellow warning, valid in eight counties. According to the Code (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |