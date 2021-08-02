Dutch operator creates another 50ha of beaches in the southern part of Romanian riviera

Dutch operator creates another 50ha of beaches in the southern part of Romanian riviera. Another 50 hectares of beaches will be made available to tourists, following the works carried out by Dutch operator Van Oord Dredging and Marine Contractors, Adevarul reported. Investments in reducing coastal erosion in the Black Sea, Eforie area, are in full swing. On a stretch of 5.7 km, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]