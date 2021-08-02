|
Founders of developer One United ask for super-voting shares
Aug 2, 2021
Founders of developer One United ask for super-voting shares.
The real estate developer of One United Properties (ONE), listed on BVB in July, convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on September 10 to approve the distribution of dividends, a capital increase (to capitalise the issue premiums), but also the introduction of a new (...)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Over 9 million cubic meters of firewood sold in 2020
The volume of firewood sold last year was of 9.128 million cubic meters, and the volume of carving wood rose up to 3.324 million cubic meters.
The volume of timber and other semi-manufactured totalled 35,000 cubic meters, according to the centralized data from the National Institute of (...)
Former Cel.ro Online Store Operator Corsar Online Files for Insolvency
Corsar Online, a company held by entrepreneur Tiberiu Pop, which has posted net losses in each of the past three years, with a peak of RON3.5 million in 2020, filed for insolvency on August 2, according to Bucharest Court of Law (...)
One United Properties Founders Buy Over 800,000 Company Shares For Over RON1.5M
Victor Capitanu and Andrei Liviu Diaconescu, the two founders of real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO), one of the leading players on the Romanian real estate market, on Tuesday announced in a stock market report that they acquired over 800,000 shares of the company, for a total (...)
Rasnov Dino Parc Hit RON5.4m Revenue in 1H, 2021, Almost Flat on 1H, 2019
Dino Parc of Rasnov, the largest dinosaur themed park in south-eastern Europe, generated revenue worth RON5.4 million in the first half of 2021, close to the level in the first half of 2019, the park’s best year so far, when it reported RON5.5 million (...)
Payten, Member Of Asseco Group, Buys Majority Stake In ContentSpeed
Payment solutions provider Payten, part of Asseco South Eastern Europe Group (ASEE Group), is carrying out a new strategic investment in eCommerce, by acquiring the majority stake in local software solutions provider ContentSpeed.
GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 233 following over 33.000 tests performed in last 24 hours
As many as 233 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 33,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients (...)
Transilvania Film Festival holds Sibiu edition this week
For the 15th time, Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will screen in Sibiu, between August 5 and August 8, a selection of films awarded at this year's TIFF and various Romanian premieres. The screenings will take place in the city’s Piața Mică (Small Square), at the open-air, (...)
