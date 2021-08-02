Italian investor ponders EUR 300 mln rebar and wire plant in Romania

Italian investor ponders EUR 300 mln rebar and wire plant in Romania. Italian group AFV Beltrame, which owns in Romania a steel plant specialized in the production of hot rolled steel bars and special steels, discussed with local authorities in Buzau county the option to invest EUR 300 mln in a production facility dedicated to producing rebar and wires, News.ro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]