Erste Group revises Romania's 2021 growth outlook to 6.7%. Austrian financial group Erste revised its forecast upward for all the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) countries where it operates. Each of them will outperform the euro area's expected 4.4% advance, with the expected growth rates ranging from 3.7% in the Czech Republic to 6.9% in Hungary. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]