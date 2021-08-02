Covid-19: More than 5 mln vaccinated with at least one dose in Romania



Romania hit the threshold of 5 million people vaccinated with at least one dose on July 31. The Government had planned to reach this number by June. By August 1, 5,005,436 people received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 4,858,584 were fully vaccinated. Over the past 24 hours, (...)