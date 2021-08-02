Belgium’s WDP Invests EUR6M In Almost 4,000 Sqm Of Warehouses In Buzau

Belgium’s WDP Invests EUR6M In Almost 4,000 Sqm Of Warehouses In Buzau. Belgian-held logistics space developer WDP, one of the most active investors on the Romanian market, is expanding its warehouse in Buzau by almost 4,000 square meters for German retailer Metro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]