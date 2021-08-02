Mercer Street: Romania condemns tanker attack that left one national dead, asks Iran for explanations

Mercer Street: Romania condemns tanker attack that left one national dead, asks Iran for explanations. Romania condemned the drone attack against the oil tanker Mercer Street that left one Romanian and one UK citizen dead. The attack is “completely unacceptable,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said in a statement. The country asked the Iran authorities for explanations and summoned the Iran (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]