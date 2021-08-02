Pain Plaisir To Open New Unit, In Bucharest’s J8 Office Park Project; Eyes EUR2.5M Turnover In 2021

Pain Plaisir To Open New Unit, In Bucharest’s J8 Office Park Project; Eyes EUR2.5M Turnover In 2021. Artisanal bakery Pain Plaisir will be opening a new store, in capital Bucharest, in November 2021, within the J8 Office Park project, reaching four units in Bucharest, and targets a turnover of EUR2.5 million in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]