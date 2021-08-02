Enel X Romania Builds Two Solar Power Plants For Nimet Targoviste; Investment Reaches EUR1.5M

Enel X Romania Builds Two Solar Power Plants For Nimet Targoviste; Investment Reaches EUR1.5M. Enel X Romania, part of Enel X, the advanced energy services division of Italy’s Enel Group, is building two solar power plants with a total installed capacity of nearly 2 MWp, for chrome plated steel bars and tubes producer Nimet (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]