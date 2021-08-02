TeraPlast Bistrita Eyes RON130M Operating Profit In Two Years; Has Over EUR32M Investments Underway In 2021

TeraPlast Bistrita Eyes RON130M Operating Profit In Two Years; Has Over EUR32M Investments Underway In 2021. Romanian building materials producer TeraPlast plans to continue its development through both organic growth and through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), therefore, it is looking at the market for potential transactions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]