Transilvania Film Festival: Philipp Yuryev's The Whaler Boy wins top prize

The Whaler Boy, the debut film of Russian director Philipp Yuryev won the top prize of this year's Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF). The TIFF jury decided to award "this beautiful, meticulous portrait of an isolated community and of the dreams of a boy stunned by social media." (...)