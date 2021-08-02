PM Citu: Upon revision, some ministries will get additional resources proportional to deficit

PM Citu: Upon revision, some ministries will get additional resources proportional to deficit. The budgets of some ministries will get additional resources at the revision of the national budget, but proportional to a deficit of 7.16% or less, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. "Budget implementation will indicate whether or not we need to change something in the allocation of resources for budgets in order to keep the budget deficit target at the 7.16%. This is the only role of the budget revision," Citu wrote on Facebook. He added that, according to the report on implementation of the national budget in Q2 2021, the expenditures made during that quarter were below the level programmed for most of the chapters and, in particular, for those of capital and those with funded projects from non-reimbursable external funds. "Moving forward, it is necessary to intensify efforts to implement investment projects financed from both national budgetary resources and external non-reimbursable funds so as to bridge the gap in planned expenditures for the first two quarters of 2021. Also, the amounts drawn from non-reimbursable external funds would bridge the gap moving forward in the analyzed period," the report also shows. According to the document, it is necessary that at the level of the main employers, measures be taken to increase the degree of absorption of non-reimbursable external funds, as well as to increase rigour in the quarterly programming of public expenditures. "It is very clear that there are no elements to increase the budget deficit, and the resources allocated in the budget at the beginning of the year are sufficient, given the pace of monthly spending in the first half of the year. Of course, there are new issues that need to be addressed. Let's take them into account for the next revision. So, the budgets of some ministries will get additional resources, but within the limit of the assumed budget deficit, of 7.16% (or less)," concluded Citu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]