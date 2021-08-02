Imotrust Arad Seeks To Buy 3,415 Sqm Land In Timisoara For EUR2.25M

Romanian company Imotrust Arad, active in the real estate sector, plans to buy a plot of land of 3,415 square meters in Timisoara (western Romania), at the price of EUR2.25 million, payable in two traches. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]