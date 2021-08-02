Avioane Craiova Appoints Victor Munteanu As New General Manager

Avioane Craiova Appoints Victor Munteanu As New General Manager. Victor Munteanu has taken over as the new general manager of Romanian state-run aircraft maker Avioane Craiova (AVIO.RO), effective August 2021, after the mandate of Mihai-Marian Sdreala expired. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]