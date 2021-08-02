Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Pain Plaisir artisan bakery opens a new location in J8 Office Park

Pain Plaisir artisan bakery will open in November 2021 a new location in Bucharest with an area of ​​68 square meters within the J8 Office Park project, developed by Portland Trust, a transaction intermediated by the real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. Founded in 2013 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]