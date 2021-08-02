Bucharest City Hall extends association with McDonald’s by a period of 15 years

The General Council of the Bucharest City Hall (CGMB), meeting on Monday, adopted a draft decision regarding the extension of the association with McDonald's by a period of 15 years. "We conclude today the additional contract with McDonald's. As you know, the contract with McDonald's for six (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]