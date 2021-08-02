GCS: Romania’s COVIDE-19 daily case count rise by 137 following almost 12.500 tests performed nationwide in past 24 hours

A number of 137 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, with almost 12,500 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Monday, 1,083,478 cases of people (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]