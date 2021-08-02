Vincon Vrancea Rebranded As Beciul Domnesc Starting August 1, 2021

Vincon Vrancea Rebranded As Beciul Domnesc Starting August 1, 2021. Vincon Vrancea, one of the largest winemakers in Romania, has finalized the rebranding process and became Beciul Domnesc, starting August 1, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]