Romania Raises RON442M Selling October 2030 Bonds At 3.5% Average Yield. Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 442 million lei (EUR89.8 million), higher by RON42 million than planned, selling bonds maturing in October 2030 at an average yield of 3.5%, central bank data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]