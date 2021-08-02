Antitrust Body Looks Into Acquisition Of Ergo Group's Insurers In Romania By Signal Iduna

Antitrust Body Looks Into Acquisition Of Ergo Group's Insurers In Romania By Signal Iduna. Romania’s Competition Council is looking into a transaction whereby health insurer Signal Iduna Asigurare Reasigurare S.A. plans to acquire insurance companies Ergo Asigurari S.A. and Ergo Asigurari de Viata S.A. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]