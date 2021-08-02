12,428 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

12,428 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours. A number of 12,428 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 8,470 represent the first dose, and 3,958 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Monday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV). Since December 27, 2020, when the anti-COVID vaccination campaign began, 9,425,801 doses were administered to a number of 5,013,836 people, of which 4,867,649 already received the full scheme. In the last 24 hours there have been 4 adverse reactions recorded, of which 3 general types and 1 local type. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,830 adverse reactions to the anti-COVID vaccines, 1,801 local types and 15,019 general types.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]