Festival in Reghin, on occasion of 70 years of luthery
The Romanian Association of Luthier Artists (AALR) organizes, during the period of August 10-12, the "70 years of Reghin luthery" festival, during which extraordinary concerts will take place, held by reputed artists, who will be using violins manufactured in central Reghin, as well as a series of events meant to promote among the audience, especially children, both the craft, and the passion for playing. "This year is special, we are celebrating 70 years of Reghin luthery. In 1951, the first instruments were made here, then Roman Boianciuc managed, along with a handful of people, to place the foundation of a section which was about to build musical instruments within a large industrial wood factory at the time. It is very important to highlight that there have been 70 years (...) in which the Reghin lute has known a great development. We thought that a three-day mini festival, from August 10 to 12, has some distinct parts through which we are trying to attract the audience. We have a musical instrument exhibition, and during the opening of the festival there will be a recital held by a few students from the school of music, alongside their teachers," Claudiu Mare, the chairman of AALR, said on Monday. The headline of the "70 years of Reghin luthery" Festival is an extraordinary concert held at Reghin by a series of renowned instrumentalists of the Romanian stage. "We have an extraordinary concert, we have on billboards, we can say, a national lot of instrumentalists, with very big names from the Romanian stage, Rafael Brutaru - concert master of the Bucharest Philharmonic Orchestra, Radu Dunca - concert master of the National Opera, Razvan Suma - lead singer of the National Radio Orchestra, Ana Ungureanu - concert master of the Metropolitan Orchestra, alongside reputed artists such as Mircea Lazar, Adrian Vasile, Catalina Filipescu, Ella Bokor. Thus we wish to have a high class event," Claudiu Mare stressed. Another concert is scheduled to take place in the Reghin Evangelical Church, and will be held by the Grazioso string Quarter, and all scheduled concerts within the festival will be played with instruments made in Reghin, and another point of attraction is the visit to two renowned workshops of internationally ranked luthiers, Vasile Mare and Claudiu Ciurba.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dorina Matis, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

