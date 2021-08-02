Romania requests explanations from the Iranian authorities regarding the "Mercer Street" ship attack

Romania requests explanations from the Iranian authorities regarding the "Mercer Street" ship attack. Romania strongly condemns the drone attack, absolutely unacceptable, committed on the ship "Mercer Street", which resulted in the loss of life of the ship's captain, a Romanian citizen, announces the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adding that the Iranian authorities will need to provide (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]