H&M Sees 19% Higher Sales in Romania in H1. Swedish-held fashion retailer H&M posted SEK 1.046 billion (EUR102 million) sales in Romania in the first half (December 1 – May 31) of this year, an increase of 19% on the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]