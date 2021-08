Allianz-Tiriac, Signal Iduna and Groupama Top Health Insurance Providers in Q1

Allianz-Tiriac, Signal Iduna and Groupama Top Health Insurance Providers in Q1. Allianz-Tiriac ended the first quarter of 2021 with gross written premiums from health insurance of RON41.1 million, 11.4% lower than in the year-ago period and remained the leader of the health insurance market, Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]