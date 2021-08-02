Last victim of Bucharest trench collapse accident is found

Last victim of Bucharest trench collapse accident is found. The last victim of a trench collapse accident occurred around 16:00 hrs at a building site near the National Library in Bucharest has been found, the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations announced on Monday evening. Efforts are underway to free the man. Five workers of building contractor S.C. Algoritm Construct S3 SRL were trapped after the wall of the over 2-metre deep trench collapsed; three men have been freed and taken to hospital, but a fourth one was found dead. The cause of the accident appears to be the improper shoring of the excavation walls, Constantin Bujor, Chief Inspector with the Bucharest Territorial Labor Inspectorate told AGERPRES on Monday evening. "We can only draw a conclusion when the investigation is completed. What I can tell you from the first findings of my colleagues on site is that the trench wall had not been properly shored, but we can only say this for sure after we look at the initial circumstances of the accident," Constantin Bujor said. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Andreea Rotaru, Nicoleta Banciulea, editors: Mihai Simionescu, Andreea Marinescu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]