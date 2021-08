Hidroelectrica generates 45% more electricity and doubles profit in H1

Hidroelectrica generates 45% more electricity and doubles profit in H1. Romania’s biggest electricity producer, Hidroelectrica, announced that its output surged by 45% year-on-year (YoY) to 19TWh in the first half of the year (H1), driven by the abundant water in the dams, Economica.net reported. Combined with rising electricity prices, this resulted in 78% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]