RO forex reserves up in July - along with public debt most likely



Foreign exchange reserves at the National bank of Romania (BNR) increased by EUR 2.17 bln in July, to a record level of EUR 39 bln, boosted by the Ministry of Finance's EUR 3.5 bln Eurobond issues. The external public debt, an issue that becomes increasingly relevant, must have increased (...)