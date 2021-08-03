Report: Developers plan 60% less office space in Bucharest delivered next year
Aug 3, 2021
Report: Developers plan 60% less office space in Bucharest delivered next year.
Almost two-thirds of the 300,000 square metres of new office spaces to be delivered this year are pre-rented already, according to “Bucharest office market snapshot” report, published by real estate consulting firm Avison Young, quoted by Bursa. Still, the developers have significantly reduced, (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]