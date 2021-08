Microsoft partner Allyis rents 1,500 sqm of offices and seeks to hire 150

Microsoft partner Allyis rents 1,500 sqm of offices and seeks to hire 150. The American software manufacturer Allyis, one of Microsoft's strategic partners, has already rented a 1,500 square meter office and wants to quickly hire 150, according to Profit.ro. This is reportedly the largest rental transaction in Bucharest, with a new tenant, in H1. The company, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]