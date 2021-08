RO Govt. ups car scrappage budget with EUR 80 mln

RO Govt. ups car scrappage budget with EUR 80 mln. The budget of the car scrappage scheme Rabla Clasic and Rabla Plus (Car Wreck Classic and Car Wreck Plus - for e-vehicles) will be supplemented by RON 200 mln (EUR 40 mln) each, because the initial budgets set for this year were exhausted already, News.ro reported. The initial budgets were RON (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]