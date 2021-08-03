Industrial producer prices advance 11.8ct in Romania in June 2021

Industrial producer prices, domestic and non-domestic market, increased by 11.8% in Romania in June 2021 y-o-y, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). In June 2021, industrial producer prices, total, domestic and non-domestic market increased by 2.1% on a monthly basis. According to INS, the industrial producer price index, domestic market, jumped 2.54% in June on a monthly basis and 12.36% y-o-y. In terms of non-domestic market, price increases were 1.24% on a monthly basis and 10.78% y-o-y. The most important increases in industrial producer prices in June 2021 compared with June 2020 by major industrial groups were recorded in energy industry (+ 24.07%), intermediate goods industry (+ 15.06%), durable goods industry (+ 6.28%), consumer goods industry (+ 5.31%) and capital goods industry (+ 4.01%). INS data show that by business sections the prices increased in: manufacturing industry, by 11.27%; electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning production and supply (+17.19%), and water supply, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (6.18%). At the opposite end are the mining support service activities, which declined 5.72% in June 2021, y-o-y.