New Vehicle Registrations In Romania Grow Over 20% YoY In July 2021

New Vehicle Registrations In Romania Grow Over 20% YoY In July 2021. New vehicle registrations in Romania grew 20.3% in July 2021 compared with July 2020, to 17,571 units, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]